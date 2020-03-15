Minister Evelyn Adams said she was on her way to a bar in Dalton in 1972 when she instead found herself at a revival at Trinity House of Faith and found a new pathway for her life.
She got herself right with the lord that night and has been leading churches, ministering and reaching out and lifting people up all across North Georgia and beyond ever since. Adams, a licensed and ordained minister who graduated from several Bible colleges, runs Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach program.
“The lord delivered me in 1972. He saved me and delivered me, and now I love to reach people that’s on drugs, alcohol. Sometimes people won’t take time to take time with them. You know what I’m saying?” she said. “But that’s what Jesus did. Jesus took time for everybody, so that’s what I’m going to do. It doesn’t matter what they did or what mistake they made, I want to reach as many people as I can.”
Through her program she has traveled to dozens of states and other countries, leading services for Native American tribes, in jails, at nursing homes, on the streets, in tent revivals, on the radio and television, and more. She offers a 24-hour prayer line at 706-671-7988, an outreach program that accepts donations of food, clothes and household items and distributes to those in need, and regularly hosts toy drives and benefits for families that are suffering in one way or another.
Adams said she goes where the lord sends her, and sometimes that means praying with and ministering to people at camp sites or in parks, wherever the need might be. Based in Elijay, she has a network of folks she works with throughout the region, including in Calhoun and Gordon County.
It hasn’t always been easy though, as she admits that some people have been reluctant to accept a female minister.
“But it doesn’t matter, because I know I’m called. I work with everybody. I work with all walks of life. It doesn’t matter to me what denomination they are or what they believe,” Adams said. “I’ve been halfway around the world preaching the gospel.”
Humble
Adams said she first felt the calling from God at a young age, and even preached some when she was 12 years old, but as she got older she tried to run away from that feeling. While she never used drugs, she did fall into alcohol abuse for a time, but that all changed when she finally set her sights on following God’s plan for her.
A self described country girl, Adams said she had a stutter as a child and was mocked relentlessly, eventually dropping out of school while in the eighth grade. At the time she didn’t know what might come of her life.
Now, she remains humble. Adams, who will turn 75 in May, said she doesn’t have a bank account or credit cards, and she doesn’t work a job. She relies on sponsors and donations to keep her ministry afloat, and God always seems to supply. Just recently she said she had 11 boxes of goods waiting to go out to families in need.
Over the years she has led several churches, and more than once she’s been forced to relocate when the property she rented for her congregation suddenly saw a dramatic rate increase. She’s also survived cancer twice and undergone 12 surgeries. She’s not one to worry though.
“When one door shuts, you just have to keep going. Listen to God’s plan because he’s going to open another door,” said Adams.
Testifying
Adams said the opportunity to share her story and reach people sometimes presents itself even when she wasn’t expecting the chance. She talked about being in the Great Smokey Mountains with her husband some years ago when she heard gospel singing from an event nearby.
Her husband knew before she even asked that she wanted to go.
Adams was enjoying the music but then was surprised when they asked her to sing a song and share her testimony, and of course she obliged. She said she spoke about losing her daughter to cancer and the impact that had taken on her life.
The following day, at a camp ground, a woman flagged her down and told Adams how much her words had touched her, because the woman had also lost a daughter at too young an age.
“She said, ‘I just lost my daughter also.’ So you never know. Wherever God can use me or wherever I can be a help or blessing to people, well that’s where I want to be,” she said.
Adams said, for her, it’s always been about serving the lord and sharing the truth of his message. She said she’s been offered chances to lead larger, fancier churches before, including one in Calhoun, with the caveat that she deliver the messages approved by the organization, but Adams said she had to turn those offers down because the truth of God’s word comes first.
She said she’s also received calls where people wanted to invite her to speak at their congregation and wanted to know what she charged.
“I said, ‘What? I ain’t never charged to preach. You don’t charge to preach, you just go. Jesus already paid the price,” Adams said. “You don’t put no price on me. There ain’t no price on a soul.”
To speak with Adams, call her at 706-671-7988.