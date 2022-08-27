Southeast Whitfield senior running back Brady Ensley ran for four touchdowns Friday night, sending the Raiders to a 34-20 non-league win over Gordon Central before a big crowd at Ratner Stadium.

The Warriors took their first lead of the season at 7-6 on a Jayden Sibley 15-yard touchdown run three minutes into the second period, but the Raiders scored a few minutes later for a 12-7 lead and would never look back.

