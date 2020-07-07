Tallatoona CAP is accepting appointments for people who need financial aid through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The program is open through July 31 for households that haven’t received LIHEAP help during the program year that started in November. It will open to all applicants Aug. 1.
For an appointment, call 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730 and select Option 2. The number is toll free for the 706 area code.
The Tallatoona community action association serves families in Floyd, Polk, Gordon, Bartow, Haralson, Paulding and Douglas counties. Information about assistance in Chattooga and other counties in the North Georgia CAP area is available by calling 706-692-5623.
The CARES — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — Act provided an additional $900 million of LIHEAP funding nationwide to help “prevent, prepare for, or respond to” home energy needs surrounding the national emergency created by COVID-19.
Eligible families can apply for a benefit of $350 or $400, depending on the household income. Eligible elderly participants, age 60 and older, can expect to receive the maximum benefit of $400.
LIHEAP is a federally-funded program that is designed to assist low-income, elderly and disabled Georgians with energy costs through direct payments made directly to home energy suppliers.
To qualify, a family’s annual income must be no more than 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $23,776; the income threshold for a household of five is $53,040.
Applicants must provide:
♦ The most recent cooling bill or statement of service from their heating providers;
♦ Social Security cards for each member of the household;
♦ Proof of citizenship for the applicant;
♦ Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household. That can include, but is not limited to, a paycheck stub or public assistance verification letter;
♦ Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for all applicable household members.