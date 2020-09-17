Over the next two weekends, Downtown Calhoun’s GEM Theatre will play host to End of the Line: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band and Derek Andrew, a country music artist who has opened for some of the genre’s most recognized artists, including Luke Combs and Collin Raye.
End of the Line will take the stage first on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Comprised of six members from varying musical backgrounds, the band promises audiences youthful energy, mature sound and a “comprehensive and authentic musical experience” that rings true to the original spirit of The Allman Brothers Band.
Tickets to the show are $25 and can be printed at home, picked up at the box office on the day of the concert or sent directly to a mobile phone.
Andrew’s acoustic set is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m.
Born just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Andrew inherited a love of music from his father and began to sing when he was just just a child. He picked up his first acoustic guitar at 12 and almost immediately began writing his own original songs. In those days, his music was as country as his roots. Now it is equally influenced by the alternative rock dominating the airwaves when he was a teenager. The result is a blend of solid, relatable lyrics and up-tempo edge.
The now Georgia-based artist has played hundreds of shows across the U.S. and earned an impressive resume opening for artists like Jordan Rager, Bryan White, Andy Griggs, Glen Templeton and Jamie O’Neal.
Tickets to see Andrew perform live at the GEM are on sale now for $10.
Seating for both shows will be socially distanced to ensure the safety of GEM patrons. For more information or to buy tickets to either show, visit www.calhoungemtheatre.org.