Emma Long, a senior at Pickens County High School who has long been a member of the Gordon County Young Farmers along with her parents, was recently named a Terrell Weeks Memorial Scholarship recipient.
The memorial scholarship is given to a senior student affiliated with a chartered young farmer chapter each year in honor of Terrell Weeks, who served as the Georgia Young Farmers executive director. Students chosen to receive the scholarship are those who have demonstrated academic excellence and outstanding achievement. The recipient must enter post-secondary education during the fall semester following high school graduation.
To be considered, students must obtain a letter of recommendation and detail their experience with 4-H and FFA, leadership experience and their post-graduation plans in an application. They must also submit a written note explaining why they believe they would be the best choice for the scholarship.
Annemarie Carr, the advisor for the Gordon County Young Farmers, said Long was an excellent example of the kind of student the organization looks for when choosing scholarship winners.
"She's an achiever and has shown academic excellence as well," Carr said. "She is an incredibly deserving and hardworking recipient, and we are so proud of her."
For more information on Gordon County Young Farmers, contact Annemarie Carr acarr@gcbe.org.