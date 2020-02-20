Calhoun and Gordon County could expect to see a mix of rain and snow overnight Thursday and into Friday with the possibility of minor accumulations totaling less than an inch in high elevation areas, according to Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor.
Taylor shared information regarding the updated forecast on Thursday following a briefing with the National Weather Service.
Predictions originally had the weather system only dropping snow east and and north of the Gordon, but the updated forecast adds Gordon to the special weather statement category.
"Our biggest threat for Gordon County will continue to be the potential for residual water from rain/snow causing patchy black ice overnight and into the morning as temperatures drop into the mid to low 20s, per the forecast. Plan on giving yourself a little more time in the morning for your commute, just in case," Taylor said in his announcement.
Local Authorities will continue to monitor the situation and share updates when available.