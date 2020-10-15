Gordon County Schools presented its first Community Connections Award since the beginning of the pandemic during the regularly-scheduled meeting of the Board of Education on Monday.
It was only fitting that the first award of the new school year go to the person who has led the community’s COVID Taskforce since its inception. Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor, who is no stranger to Gordon County Schools, is an alumnus of Gordon Central High School and has impacted many lives in the Gordon County community.
Through his position as EMA eirector, Taylor is always available to answer questions on school safety, provide advice on weather-related incidents that may impact schools, help fill protective supply needs in the schools, and so much more. However, his work does not stop there. He has made a personal impact on many of Gordon County’s students, including many student athletes.
Gordon Central head football coach, TJ Hamilton, expressed his admiration of Taylor.
"He displays the same love and compassion that he has on his job with athletes across the community. He has a love for all sports here in Gordon County, but football is his passion! Everyone knows when CT is around, especially when you hear 'HIT' as loudly as possible! He is the truest definition of a Warrior!” said Hamilton.
Superintendent Kimberly Fraker also has praise for Taylor.
"Courtney has been a pillar of strength in the community throughout the COVID crisis, always willing to offer assistance with supplies, personnel, and prayer as we learned to navigate the new way of doing school in the midst of a pandemic. We are grateful for his leadership and support, and we wanted to honor his dedication to our schools and our community with this award,” she said.
Taylor was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the board of education, as well as a special gift sponsored by North Georgia National Bank.