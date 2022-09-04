The annual Elks Soccer Shoot competition will be held this Sunday, Sept. 11 for any and all interested boys and girls at the River Park Soccer Complex in Calhoun.

Competition will be held in five different age groups and medals will be awarded to the top two scorers in each age groups.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In