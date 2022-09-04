The annual Elks Soccer Shoot competition will be held this Sunday, Sept. 11 for any and all interested boys and girls at the River Park Soccer Complex in Calhoun.
Competition will be held in five different age groups and medals will be awarded to the top two scorers in each age groups.
Boys and girls will be in the 8-and-under, 10-and-under, 12-and-under, 14-and-under, and 16-and-under categories and each contestant will take his or her shots at a soccer goal.
The 8-U players will take shots in five PVC goals and all of them are of various sizes.
The 10-U and p will take shots from the penalty mark onto a regulation goal and that goal will be divided into a grid with each spot on the grid being worth a set amount of points. For example, putting the shot up in the far right hand corner might be worth more points than just kicking it straight into the net.
There is no cost to compete and parents can sign up their little kicker the day of the event, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The winners of each group will advance to the Northwest District competition on Sunday, Nov. 6 back at the River Park Complex.
All soccer players in the county are urged to sign up and, literally, give the competition their best shot.
Anyone needing more information, can contact Chuck Ruth at 770-548-5620.