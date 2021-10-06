The Elks Soccer Shoot 2021 competition will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at the River Park Soccer Complex.
Any boy or girl in the county between the ages of six and 16 can participate and there is no charge to compete. Interested participants can just show up the day of the competition, sign up, and their child can take their shots.
The contestants will be divided into five age groups -- 8-and-under, 10-and-under, 12-and-under, 14-and-under, and 16-and-under-- with Metals given to the top two scorers in each age group.
Kickers in the four oldest age groups will take their shots from the penalty mark into a regulation goal.
The goal will be divided into a grid with each spot on the grid being worth a set amount of points. The contestant with the most points off their kicks will be the winner.
The 8-and-under contestants will take shots into five PVC goals of various sizes and medals will be given to the top two scorers in each age group.
The winners of each age group will also qualify to advance to the Northwest District competition which is set for 2 p.m., Sunday, November 7th back at the River Park Soccer Complex.
Anyone who needs more information or has any questions can contact Chuck Ruth at 770-548-5620.