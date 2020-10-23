The 2020 Elks Soccer Shoot Competition is set for this Sunday, Oct. 25, at the River Park Soccer Complex. The event is free of charge and is open to all children ages 8-16 with birthdays as of Jan. 1. Sign ups will be held on the day of the competition.
The competition will consist of five individual age groups: U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-16. Boys and girls will shoot separately. The Soccer Shoot will kick-off at 2 p.m.
Participants in the U-8 category will take shots onto 5 PVC goals of various sizes, decreasing in size from 48 inches to 17 inches. The U-8 contestants kick 15 feet from the face of the goal.
All other contestants will take shots from the penalty mark onto a regulation goal. The goal will be divided into a grid with each spot on the grid being worth a set amount of points. The contestant with the most points at the end of play wins.
The victors in each age group will advance to the Northwest District competition on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at River Park Soccer Complex. Winners from the district competition will go on to the Georgia state competition, where they will have the opportunity to compete for a spot in regional and later, if victorious regionally, national competition.
Questions about the shoot should be directed to Chuck Ruth at (770) 548-5620.