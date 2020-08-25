Applications for the Elks National Foundation “Most Valuable Student” Scholarship for 2020-2021 opened earlier this month and will close Sunday, Nov. 15.
The Most Valuable Student Scholarship program has helped thousands of students fund their dream of attending college since its establishment in 1933. These students are outstanding scholars who are at or near the top of their class, active in school and community activities and recognized as leaders by their fellow students and teachers.
To apply, students must be current high school seniors and U.S. citizens. They must also be attending a four year college. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks.
“The Elks are the largest provider of college scholarships in the nation and this is our first deadline,” said Calhoun Elks Lodge Exalted Leader Marilyn Roland. “Lots of students might miss out on this opportunity just because they’re not thinking about college scholarships this early.”
Roland said she hopes students in Calhoun and Gordon County are the exception. There are benefits to thinking ahead and applying early.
The Elks National Foundation will award 500 four-year scholarships to the highest-rated applicants in the 2021 competition. The Top 20 Finalists will be selected, Roland said, based on their grade point averages, SAT/ACT scores, community service hours, faculty and community recommendation letters and demonstrated financial need.
The finalists will move on to interview with national judges in Chicago, where they will vie for two first-place awards of $50,000; two second-place awards of $40,000; and two third-place awards of $30,000. The remaining 14 finalists will receive awards of $20,000. The 480 runners-up will receive fifth-place scholarships of $4,000.
Finalists will be notified in late April.
Applications for the “Most Valuable Student” Scholarship are available online at www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/MVS.cfm. All required documents must be submitted at the time of application. For further information, call the Calhoun Elks Lodge at 706-629-4091.