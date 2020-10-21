Like so many people, I find beauty and invigoration in the dwindling of each calendar cycle. If spring is an awakening, then fall is the twilight of the year, gentle and welcoming in its insistent overtaking of summer. Maybe it’s the slow turning of temperature and the gradual leaching of chlorophyll from the leaves, but to me, there’s hardly a more inviting time to be outdoors under the cathedral ceiling of an azure sky. And, as much as I love rain, it’s energizing to know that at this time of year, there is hardly a grey day on the forecast with the sun instead shining nearly always out of a predictable cerulean stretch of clear.
Fall is a time to throw oneself into the final hurrah these sparkling, gilt-edged days present before it’s time to go underground, so to speak, for winter’s hush and lull. For horsemen like myself, there’s not a more suitable time to saddle up and revel in the luxury of dry ground and perfect temperature. There’s none of the slick mud from pop-up summer showers, and the close, hothouse effect of a blistering sun filtering down through the Georgia humidity is gone with the arrival of the cool edge of the first crisp night. Don’t get me wrong — I like the complex aliveness of summer with its constant hum of cicadas and the relentless branching of greenery. But when the living things slow and the heat shimmer is gone, all that’s left is muted cricket chirp and the occasional crow’s caw thrown into relief against the sudden hush. There’s an undeniable feeling of calm. A slow but indisputable decline through the stained-glass beauty of leaves sans their green cloaks and toward the cold rest that is winter.
When I go down to my pasture to check the horses after dark this time of year, I frequently see tiny, green lights on the ground. They look like discarded fairy lanterns, glowing out of the curling autumn leaves. They are fireflies, not yet hibernating but limited by the deepening chill so that their coldblooded bodies must lie still, throwing off tiny halos of chartreuse light like otherworldly sparks. It’s yet another signal that the year is changing.
Right now, we are well into another autumn, and the change in weather has been so gradual that I hardly realized we were this far along, calendar notwithstanding, until the other day when I was spending some time with my daughter outside. I had just finished schooling my young horse, London, and my little girl was having a short leadline ride before we had to pick her brother up from preschool. I looked up past the horse’s winter-coated shoulder to my daughter to say something to her, and I saw the breeze lift a section of her silvery hair into the endless blue above her. At that moment, I realized we were right in the middle of one of those perfect, clear days I would spend the rest of the year dreaming about.
I asked her to search the sky with me for clouds, and as we squinted from fiery treeline to treeline, we came up with nothing but a perfect, bright October presentation of unblemished sky. Despite the urgency of our schedule, we stood there for a moment in the flagging blaze of mid-day autumn heat that would give way soon to chill, and we soaked in the fleeting but lustrous experience that is mid-fall. And in that moment, the demands of a Wednesday morning fell silent next to the dying notes of a challenging year, which nature succeeded once again in presenting in the most glorious way.
It’s quite a feeling to know you’re experiencing something your mind will store away for you to savor like a bright burst of sour-sweet candy. And I know and relish the fact that despite its brevity, the season will float back to me later in flashes of robin’s egg blue, blazing orange and ruby — a jewel to help stave off winter’s chill and keep hope and vigor alive for another year.