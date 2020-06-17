Bob came to us on a Sunday afternoon quite unexpectedly. As we were playing outside, my daughter and I became aware of a continuous yowling emanating from under a raised portion of our garage. We’d just rehomed a stray feral cat who we had found wandering our property, and I automatically assumed we were headed in that direction again.
Crouching, I reached out to the barely-visible little brown-and-black face that peeped out from beneath the wooden platform of our storage area. I stopped myself just before touching the creature, realizing how risky it was to put my hand on a wild animal that was willing to approach humans. My daughter and I scooted back a little, not exactly sure what to do.
It was at that moment that what looked to be all of about six pounds of brown-and-white tabby emerged from under the garage. Before we could do anything, this lithe, little creature made his way straight over to us and presented himself for petting. It quickly became apparent that he wasn’t feral, just desperate.
I ran inside and put the remains of the previous night’s dinner — chicken and rice — in a small glass bowl. The little cat attacked the food. He had obviously been on his own for a while, and his hunger showed in the hollows of his sides and his prominent backbone.
It was also obvious that he would need surgery of a certain type, if you know what I mean. It seemed really strange that an intact cat would be so well-socialized, but he wasn’t able to share his backstory. My young daughter, in the space of seven minutes, fell in love with him, and the feeling appeared mutual. It became apparent that this cat was an usually tolerant and loving character. He allowed himself to be picked up almost immediately, and he trotted after her around the front yard as she began prattling to him and integrating him into her outdoor games.
“What do you want to name him?” I asked.
“Bob,” was the immediate and brief response.
So, Bob it was, and after an inquiry with neighbors brought no one forward to claim him, it also became apparent that Bob would be living with us permanently. So, I began making some phone calls to figure out how we were going to take care of said operation and get this cat vaccinated.
I did quite a bit of legwork on this, so in case you find yourself in the same position, here are my recommendations for obtaining shots and a low-cost spay or neuter for a stray cat:
♦ Call your county’s animal shelter. Some government-run programs partner with local vets and will sell you a spay or neuter certificate that will significantly reduce the cost of the operation.
♦ Check with your local animal rescue programs. They sometimes partner with vets to offer reduced rates for strays.
♦ Locate a sterile feral spay, neuter and vaccination program.
I found a variation of the last option to be the most affordable in my area. A program called Floyd Felines out of Rome partnered with My Kids Have Paws, a mobile veterinary service, based in nearby Dalton. The My Kids Have Paws unit visited Rome regularly to provide spays, neuters and vaccinations for dogs and cats. When I dropped Bob off at the Shanklin Attaway Post 5 American Legion building in Rome one morning, there were dozens of pet owners there to utilize the services, and Floyd Felines volunteers had the event running smoothly as they signed animals in. The neuter was $40, and each shot was a few dollars extra. I felt the procedure was affordable and well worth the peace of mind it provided. A volunteer who had helped work on Bob said he looked to be four or five years old, based on dental assessment, when I picked him up that afternoon.
My mother, who is an expert judge of cats, having rehomed many strays and taken in several herself, had a good look at Bob shortly after his operation and declared his markings unusual. He’s not just any tabby, as she pointed out. He actually has patterning not unlike an ocelot, and his white markings are almost completely symmetrical.
There was still the mystery of why Bob, a full-grown, well-socialized adult, hadn’t already been fixed. Theories quickly began to form, and we wondered if perhaps Bob were a half ocelot who had escaped from an elite breeding program. We kicked ourselves for having had him fixed, thinking we had probably cheated ourselves out of the opportunity to start a quarter-ocelot breeding program and charge hefty stud fees for Bob’s services. We had missed the chance to launch an elite cattery right there on our farm!
Squandered opportunities aside, what’s done is done, and we certainly plan to enjoy Bob, our unexpected gift, for many years to come.