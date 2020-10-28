Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, windy after midnight with rain likely - it will be heavy at times. Low 68F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.