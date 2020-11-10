Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that TEKLAS, a Turkish advanced research and development, manufacturing company and supplier of electric vehicle (EV) parts, will invest $6.5 million in opening their first North American facility and headquarters in Gordon County, delivering 120 jobs to Calhoun.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome TEKLAS to the Peach State,” said Kemp. “I’m confident that our highly skilled workforce, top-notch logistics network, and pro-business environment will make TEKLAS very pleased with their decision to join Georgia’s growing electric vehicle parts industry. As they build their North American headquarters in Gordon County, we’re grateful for the opportunities this will bring to hardworking Georgians and their families in the region.”
Founded in Turkey in 1971, TEKLAS designs, develops and manufactures fluid circulation systems for cooling and heating applications, which includes hoses and pipes from rubber, plastic and metal for the global automotive industry. TEKLAS uses highly innovative and automated manufacturing processes using advanced water molding technology. TEKLAS USA will include assembly lines to serve the most prominent original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the industry with the start of its operations in the spring of 2021.
“Headquartered in Turkey, and with locations in Bulgaria, Serbia, Mexico and China, along with sales offices in Germany and France, we are very excited to open a new plant in Calhoun, Georgia,” said Regional Director for Teklas Arcan Ergur. “Our Calhoun, Georgia, location will help us be closer to our main customers.”
The 200,000-square-foot facility and headquarters will be located at 320 South Industrial Blvd. in Calhoun. TEKLAS will be hiring for positions at a variety of skill levels, including positions in advanced manufacturing, management, and supervision. Individuals interested in careers with TEKLAS are encouraged to visit http://teklas.com/talent for additional information.
“We applaud the efforts of our state and local partners who helped encourage the company to come to this decision and welcome them to our community,” said Larry Roye, chairman of the Development Authority of Gordon County.
“The Calhoun and Gordon County community commend TEKLAS for their research and advancements in electric vehicle manufacturing and for their contribution to the expansion of the automotive sector of our manufacturing base,” said Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathy Johnson.
Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner represented the Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Economic Development Authority of Gordon County and Georgia Power. The Center of Innovation for Logistics, a division of GDEcD, also provided freight analysis to support the project and company planning.
“The State of Georgia is focused on attracting and growing the jobs of the future, and TEKLAS choosing to establish their North American headquarters and build their very first U.S. advanced manufacturing facility in Calhoun is another great example of these efforts producing results,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As the automotive industry continues to transform and move toward electric vehicles and e-mobility, we will work to foster an ecosystem of manufacturers and suppliers on the leading edge of the industry’s transition. I am very proud to welcome TELKAS to the diverse family of EV suppliers that call Georgia home.”