The Gordon County Board of Commissioners will have a new member following the November elections after Republican voters elected Ronald Bruce Potts Jr. to represent the party in the fall contest for the District 3 seat over incumbent Norris Sexton.
Potts earned 4,217 of a possible Republican 8,528 votes in the primary Tuesday, compared to 3,031 for Sexton and 895 for Robert “Rob” Ballard. There will be no Democratic challengers in November.
“I am just feeling blessed that the community put their faith in me,” Potts said Tuesday night, adding that he was grateful to have the opportunity to serve the community in a leadership role once again.
A new Gordon County Board of Education member will also join the ranks after the November election. Christie Owens Fox won the Republican primary on Tuesday with 3,586 of a possible 6,730 votes.
She will fill the Post 6 seat to be vacated by Chris Johnson, who did not seek reelection.
Bryon Reeves garnered 1,582 votes, while Samuel T. Jewell totaled 781. There will be no Democratic challengers in November.
“Truly, I am honestly humbled,” said Fox late Tuesday night. “I am really excited to work with such an excellent board.”
In the Post 4 school board race, incumbent Bobby E. Hall defended a challenge from Rod Brehm, taking 4,282 votes compared to Brehm’s 2,001. Hall will win the seat by default in November with no Democratic challengers on the ballot.
In the final local contested race, incumbent coroner James Carver defended a challenge from Ken Padgett, earning 5,287 of the 8,528 votes cast. Padgett tallied 2,815 votes.
Carver will not be challenged in November and will retain his seat.
In the U.S. House District 14 race, Marjorie Taylor Greene won Gordon County with 3,423 votes, besting second-place finisher John Cowan’s 2,201. The totals in that race in other counties were not complete before deadline.
Not counting provisional presidential primary ballots cast early before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling of elections, exactly 10,359 Gordon County residents cast ballots in the general primary and presidential primary elections conducted Tuesday.
That means about 30% of Gordon County’s approximately 34,500 registered voters participated in the election. In all, 8,528 Republican ballots were cast, along with 1,742 Democratic ballots and 89 non-partisan ballots.
The local GOP incumbents on the ballot without opposition received the following number of votes:
♦ Tax commissioner — Republican Scott Clements: 7,659
♦ Sheriff — Republican Mitch Ralston: 7,688
♦ Clerk of Superior Court — Republican Grant Walraven: 7,720
♦ Judge of Probate Court — Nonpartisan John R. “Richie” Parker:
♦ Judge of Magistrate Court — Republican James Pat Rasbury: 7,401
♦ County Commission District 1 — Republican M.L. “Bud” Owens: 7,436
♦ County Commission District 5 — Republican Kevin L. Cunningham: 7,253
♦ Board of Education Post 2 — Republican Jason Hendrix: 5,671