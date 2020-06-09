Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.