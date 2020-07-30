Candidates Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Taylor Green are the options in the Republican runoff election for the 14th District U.S. representative seat, set for Aug. 11. The winner will take on Democratic nominee Kevin Van Ausdal in November.
Early voting continues through Friday, Aug. 7. By 5 p.m. Thursday, 553 Gordon County residents had cast their ballot early, said Shea Hicks, Gordon County’s chair of elections and voter registration.
“We would like to encourage voters to come out and cast their ballots early or go to their voting precincts on Aug. 11, 2020, Election Day. Early Voting will end on Friday, Aug. 7. Our office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for voters to come in and cast their ballot early. There has not been a line and we are making sure to clean and sanitize after each voter,” said Hicks.
Rep. Tom Graves has held the position since he was elected in 2013, but Graves announced in December of 2019 that he did not intend to seek reelection.
The deadline to register to vote in the runoff, or to update one’s information, was July 13.
The Gordon County Annex Building is located at 101 S. Piedmont St. in Downtown Calhoun. Voters can check their registration status at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
Additionally, an absentee ballot can be requested online at https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/Elections/absentee_voting_in_georgia.
Hicks also offered a few reminders:
♦ If you voted a Democratic ballot in the General Primary Election on June 9 you will not be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
♦ If you cast a Republican ballot in the General Primary Election on June 9 then you will be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
♦ If you did not vote in the General Primary Election you will be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
♦ If you voted a nonpartisan ballot in the June 9 Nonpartisan Election you will be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
For more information, call the county elections office at 706-629-7781.