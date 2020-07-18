Candidates Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Taylor Green will be the options in the Republican runoff election for the 14th District U.S. representative seat, set for Aug. 11. The winner will take on Democratic nominee Kevin Van Ausdal in November.
Early voting begins Monday.
Rep. Tom Graves has held the position since he was elected in 2013, but Graves announced in December of 2019 that he did not intend to seek re-election.
The deadline to register to vote in the runoff, or to update one’s information, was July 13.
Shea Hicks, Gordon County’s chair of elections and voter registration, said ballots can be cast early at the Board of Election and Voter Registration Office, which is located in the Gordon County Annex Building, 101 S. Piedmont St. Voters can check their registration status at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov.
Early voting for the Republican Primary Election Runoff will end on Friday, Aug. 7.
“To cast your ballot early, you will go to the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, office hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. All voting precincts will be open on Election Day on Aug. 11, 2020, from 7 a.m until 7 p.m.,” Hicks said.
Additionally, an absentee ballot can be requested online at https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/Elections/absentee_voting_in_georgia.
Hicks also offered a few reminders:
♦ If you voted a Democratic ballot in the General Primary Election on June 9 you will not be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
♦ If you cast a Republican ballot in the General Primary Election on June 9 then you will be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
♦ If you did not vote in the General Primary Election you will be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
♦ If you voted a nonpartisan ballot in the June 9 Nonpartisan Election you will be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election Runoff.
For more information, call the county elections office at 706-629-7781.