Early voting for the June 9 General Primary Election and Presidential Preference Primary will begin on Monday and will end on Friday, June 5, in the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office.
Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
"We will have one day of Saturday voting on May 30 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Elections and Voter Registration Office. We will not have early voting on Monday, May 25, due to Memorial Day," said Shea Hicks, chairperson of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office.
Hicks said voters should remember that the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office has moved back to the Gordon County Annex Building (behind the courthouse). The address is 101 S. Piedmont St.
Only four of the 13 local races on the ballot will be contested. Additionally, all four of the races feature only Republican candidates, meaning the primary winner will win the seat by default.
Three Republicans — Christie Owens Fox, Samuel Terrill Jewell and Bryson Reeves — are running for the Gordon County Board of Education Posts 6 seat. That position is currently held by Chris Johnson, but he did not seek reelection.
Meanwhile, Republican Rod Breham is challenging incumbent Bobby E. Hall for the Gordon County Board of Education Post 4 seat.
The election for the Gordon County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat is another three-way race, with Republicans Robert “Rob” Ballard and Ronald Bruce Potts Jr. both qualified to challenge Republican incumbent Norris Sexton.
Lastly, Republican Ken Padgett is challenging Republican incumbent James Carver for coroner.
The following incumbents will be on the ballot without opposition:
♦ Tax commissioner — Republican Scott Clements
♦ Sheriff — Republican Mitch Ralston
♦ Clerk of Superior Court — Republican Grant Walraven
♦ Judge of Probate Court — Nonpartisan John R. “Richie” Parker
♦ Judge of Magistrate Court — Republican James Pat Rasbury
♦ County Commission District 1 — Republican M.L. “Bud” Owens
♦ County Commission District 5 — Republican Kevin L. Cunningham
♦ Board of Education Post 2 — Republican Jason Hendrix
Anyone with questions may call the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781.