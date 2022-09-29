This upcoming week in the GHSA 5A state football rankings, there will be a new number one team in the state of Georgia.
Calhoun saw to that Thursday night in Cartersville.
In a wild game that needed many plays beyond the scheduled four quarters, the resilient Yellow Jackets stopped a Cartersville two-point conversion in the third overtime for a edge-of-your-seat 50-48 road victory over the top-ranked and previously-unbeaten Purple Hurricanes to begin the Region 7-5A slate for both teams.
The most-impressive win makes the Yellow Jackets 1-0 in the Region and not only puts the rest of the league on notice that Calhoun is the team everyone else will be chasing, it was quite possibly a shot heard around the state that this Jackets' team wants to be playing meaningful football deep into November and even December.
Just like so many Yellow Jackets before them.
Using four first-half turnovers, Calhoun was able to take a 28-7 lead that was still 28-14 at halftime before the home team came all the way back to tie the game at 28 with 5:06 to go in the fourth quarter.
Then what had been a real wild contest got crazy-good with both teams' matching each other blow-for-blow until Jacket defenders Brooks Brannon and Nathan Fuller made the stop on the Purple Hurricane two-point conversion attempt in the third extra session to set off a big celebration on the Calhoun side of the field.
After Cartersville tied the game at 28, the Yellow Jackets went three-and-out with three straight incomplete passes on their next possession, giving the 'Canes the ball at their own 39.
They got to the Calhoun 37 and were facing a fourth-and-one but the Yellow Jackets jumped offsides for the free first down. Eventually, Cartersville was looking at a fourth-and-two at the Calhoun 25 and looked like they were going to go for it. A false start penalty moved them back five yards and they decided to try the long 47-yard attempt for the lead.
The boot had the distance but went wide right, giving Calhoun the ball back and they were able to kill the final minute of regulation.
The Jackets got the ball to start the first overtime and on the first play, junior running back Caden Williams, who score four touchdowns and was a workhorse behind the terrific play of his offensive line, went 15 yards for the go-ahead score. Kicker Carlos Lopez made his fifth extra-point kick of the game and the Jackets were up 35-28.
Cartersville then took over at its 15-yard-line needing a touchdown to keep the game going. They had a holding penalty that moved them back to the 23, but after a six-yard run, they got a 17-yard touchdown pass and then the PAT to knot the contest at 35.
By going last in the first overtime, that meant the hosts would go first on offense in the second overtime and on their initial play from scrimmage, the Purple Hurricanes' broke off a 15-yard touchdown run to take the lead for the first time all night. They followed that up with the extra point for a 42-35 advantage.
Needing a touchdown to force a third overtime, the Yellow Jackets were pushed back to their own 25 on their first play of the second session by a holding call. Slowly, on two short passes and another Williams' run, they got 17 of those yards back to set up a fourth-and-three at the 8.
They went for the touchdown with some trickeration as quarterback Trey Townsend handed the ball to Williams, who then threw the short touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Emaree Winston. Lopez was money again and the game was knotted at 42 and headed to overtime number three.
Calhoun got the first ownership and needed just two runs by Williams -- the second from 12 yards out -- for a 48-42 lead. They also now had to go for two under the GHSA overtime format/rules and Williams ran it in off the right side, putting the Jackets ahead 50-42.
Cartersville would need just two plays themselves to get their final score of the night, using first a 12-yard pass and then a Malachi Jefferies three-yard scoring run to close it to 50-48.
But they tried a quarterback keeper on the two-point conversion and Hurricane signal-caller Paul Gamble was dropped behind the line of scrimmage by Brannon and Fuller to end it.
Calhoun now stands 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in the league and returns to Phil Reeve Stadium next Friday night to play Hiram, which lost to Dalton, 52-45, in their first 7-5A game of the year Thursday night. The other Region 7-5A opener Thursday night had Cass handling Woodland so after the first week of play Calhoun, Dalton, and Cass are all 1-0.
The way the game started for Calhoun, with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in the first half, it looked like they might have control of the game early and it certainly never looked like overtime was in the offering. But after an electrifying first half, the Yellow Jackets didn't score in the last two quarters.
The dream sequence for Calhoun for the first-quarter-and-a-half that had to be a nightmare for Cartersville began with the opening kickoff, which the hosts fumbled and Calhoun's Christian Smith recovered, giving the Jackets possession at the 25-yard-line.
The Jackets, with Williams carrying four times, moved to the Cartersville 7, but an incompletion on fourth-and-three forced them to give the ball up on downs.
The Purple Hurricanes took over there and on third down from their own 16, they threw a pass down the middle that Calhoun defensive back Cam Curtis picked off and returned to the Cartersville 25.
Behind an offensive line that was pushing Cartersville back, Williams ran the ball four straight times and his fourth tote from six yards away gave Calhoun a 7-0 lead before Lopez began his outstanding night of work with six extra-points and long kickoffs.
After the teams swapped punts, the Purple Hurricanes took over at the Calhoun 47-yard-line and on the first play from scrimmage, Jefferies went 47 yards for their first touchdown to tie it at seven with 3:52 showing in the first quarter.
From there, Calhoun would score 21 unanswered points in the first three minutes of the second quarter.
Their second touchdown of the game capped off a 90-yard drive with a Townsend 42-yard pass to senior wide receiver Dustin Kerns and a Williams' 26-yard carry being the big plays. Townsend would finish off the long march with a one-yard touchdown plunge and the Yellow Jackets were up, 14-7, with 11:37 showing until halftime.
On their first play after taking the Calhoun kickoff, the Purple Hurricanes put the ball on the ground again and Jacket defensive lineman Kelly Wells recovered to put his team at the Cane 34.
Starting with a 15-yard pass from Townsend to Winston, they moved inside the Cartersville red zone and went back to Williams four straight times before he scored from a yard away, making it 21-7 at the 9:52 mark of the second quarter.
They kept forcing the home team into miscues with Calhoun sophomore defensive back Makadan Griffin intercepting a Cartersville pass on the second play of their next ownership and returning it nearly 25 yards to set them up at the Cartersville 42.
They would need just one play from there to get to the end zone with Townsend throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass to Kerns for the Calhoun three-score advantage, 28-7, with 8:47 left until halftime.
Just three minutes later, Cartersville would trim the gap to 28-14 on a 21-yard touchdown run and that was the score at the break.
Neither team would score in the third period although Cartersville was sitting at the Calhoun 4-yard-line to start the fourth.
Less than a minute in, the Canes pulled closer at 28-21 on a two-yard touchdown run before they were able to tie it on their next drive and eventually force the extra football.
Cartersville fell to 5-1 on the season and 0-1 in Region 7-5A and will travel to Cass next Friday.