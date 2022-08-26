Hitting for big-play touchdowns the first three times they had the football Friday night, Darlington looked impressive in a 45-22 non-Region road win over Sonoraville at The Furnace on Highway 53 in Gordon County.
Using two long runs by junior D'Marion Floyd and a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Good to Braden Bell to jump out to a 21-0 lead with still a minute remaining in the first period, the Tigers were never really threatened the rest of the way with Sonoraville not getting closer than two scores after that.
Floyd, who unofficially had nearly 170 yards rushing on over 20 carries, got the fireworks started when, after Darlington used three different ballcarriers on the first three plays of the night, his second carry of the evening took him through a huge hole in the offensive line for a 64-yard touchdown run. Kicker Raylan Scott began a successful night as well with the first of his six PATs and the Tigers were up 7-0 with 9:56 still left on the first quarter clock.
The Darlington defense forced a quick 3-and-out series next and then took over at their own 40. This time, the Tigers needed just two plays before Floyd, again using a wide opening at the line of scrimmage, dashed 54 yards and they were up 14-0 with 6:39 showing.
Phoenix quarterback Jaxon Pate got the Phoenix offense rolling on their second drive and they were at the midfield when the Tigers forced a fumble. Slade Clevenger recovered it to give the Tigers the ball inside Sonoraville territory.
One play later, Good and Bell hooked up for the score, pushing the early lead to 21-zip and 73 seconds still to go in the first.
Sonoraville, however, got right back in the game on the ensuing kickoff on the strength of two Pate-to-Ridge Redd receptions. The first was a 39-yard gain that put the Phoenix at the Tiger 21 and the second was a 19-yard yard touchdown throw that put them on the scoreboard with 10:25 to go until halftime.
The teams then swapped punts and the Tigers would add to their lead on the fourth possession of the game. A Floyd 37-yard carry would be the big play in a four-play, 50-yard scoring drive for a 28-7 lead with half of the second quarter gone.
Sonoraville looked like they were going to take the momentum into the locker room at halftime when they scored in the final two minutes, but there was just enough time remaining for the Tigers to get that one back and hold a 20-point lead at the intermission.
With 2:05 to go until halftime, following a punt, the home team took the ball at the Darlington 44 and after Pate threw an 18-yard strike to Keegan Townsend, he delivered a 25-yard bullet to Redd and the Phoenix were at the visitors' one. Pate kept it himself on the next play, squeezing over from the one for the score.
They then went for two, and Pate found Ty Brown with a pass for the conversion, pulling the Phoenix within 28-15 with 1:22 until halftime.
The Tigers got to midfield and had to punt the ball away, but Sonoraville ran into the punter and the Tigers retained possession as the clock went under a minute..
From there, Good had a 15-yard run and 17-yard pass to Talan Shirey to get to the Phoenix 11. Good then tossed an 11-yard touchdown to Floyd and the Tigers held a 35-15 upper hand with .03 seconds showing in the first half.
The Phoenix looked like they were going to cut into that deficit midway through the third period when Pate broke off a snazzy 53-yard run that put them at the Darlington 8. They would get to the Tigers' one, but then had a bad snap and had to turn the ball over after a fourth-down incomplete pass from the 11.
The Phoenix defense would force a punt four plays later, but they fumbled the punt and Darlington recovered it, letting them keep the ball and start out at their own 40.
They got to the hosts' 12-yard-line before the drive stalled but Scott added a 33-yard field goal 17 seconds into the fourth period for a 38-15 Darlington advantage.
They would add their final score of the night with 3:02 left when Good threw his third touchdown pass, this time going to Jack Cowan on a 22-yard hookup that made it 45-15.
Sonoraville put the final points on the board two minutes later when Pate and junior wide receiver Kaden Stover connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass.
Darlington improved to 2-0 on the year with the win and the Tigers begin the home portion of their schedule next Friday night when they entertain Christian Heritage.
Sonoraville fell to 1-1 on the season and the Phoenix will remain at home next Friday night to play Dalton.