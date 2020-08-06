AdventHealth Gordon recently announced that Kailash Kulkarni, MD, chief hospitalist, was selected as a recipient of the 2020 WE SEE YOU CARE Award presented by Advanced ICU Care, the nation’s leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine services.
Now in its fifth year, the recognition highlights outstanding collaboration between bedside care staff and Advanced ICU Care’s care teams. Kulkarni was selected among nominees from almost 100 Advanced ICU Care partner hospitals and health systems and their team members across the United States.
“The Advanced ICU Care partnership has provided our bedside team members with an additional level of clinical resources supporting AdventHealth Gordon’s ability to provide 24-7 oversight to our most critically ill patients,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “Collaboration with such an experienced and dedicated group has been one of the most rewarding parts of the relationship. We are thrilled to see Dr. Kulkarni honored with the WE SEE YOU CARE award and recognized for the valuable role he plays in delivering high-acuity care.”
Kulkarni was recognized in a ceremony on Wednesday and was also honored with a donation in his name to the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation. The WE SEE YOU CARE Award was introduced by Advanced ICU Care in 2016 to acknowledge the exemplary efforts of bedside clinicians and team members from partner hospitals who are leveraging acute care telemedicine to improve the care delivery for patients and their families. The recognition spotlights outstanding care collaboration between hospital staff and Advanced ICU Care’s care team, who together are driving exceptional care.
“When working with Advanced ICU Care, our partner hospitals and health systems are able to provide the highest level of critical care available today” said Lou Silverman, CEO of Advanced ICU Care. “This is made possible as a result of exemplary collaboration between the entire hospital team involved in telemedicine and our own. With this WE SEE YOU CARE accolade we celebrate Dr. Kailash Kulkarni, who has truly gone above and beyond in making an elevated level of patient outcomes and experience a consistent reality.”
In all, the 2020 WE SEE YOU CARE Awards honored 14 recipients nationwide for their individual, team and facility-wide dedication to delivering, in collaboration with Advanced ICU Care, the best of care to the patients they serve.
Advanced ICU Care elevates critical care delivery by leveraging state-of-the-art telemedicine technology to provide high-acuity clinical expertise while generating proven results to patients. In 2019 alone, the company cared for 95,000 individuals which involved more than one million patient interactions.