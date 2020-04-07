The noon report released Tuesday by the Department of Public Health showed 7,558 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, including 294 deaths.
Gordon County’s total was 25 cases with three deaths reported as of Tuesday afternoon. AdventHealth Gordon’s numbers reported Tuesday to Gordon County Emergency Management were as follows: nine positive results, 63 negative results and five pending results. AdventHealth Gordon numbers represent a cumulative total of tests done in their facility.
“Just a reminder that cases are assigned to each county by residence not where they were tested. Also, this is all the information that has been shared with Gordon County, as due to HIPPA laws we do not know the names of any patients or fatalities,” said Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor.
Nearby, Bartow County’s total climbed to 187 with 11 deaths. Floyd County’s number climbed to 89 with three deaths, according to the DPH.
To see the full report, visit the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
The updated numbers come a few days after Gordon County officials released information addressing the shelter in place order.
“By looking at our current numbers, compared to some of our surrounding communities, it is evident as citizens that for the most part you have worked to ‘flatten the curve’ here in Calhoun and Gordon County and we thank you for that,” said Becky Hood, chair of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners. “Calhoun and Gordon County Governments along with both school systems took actions in mid-March that have also assisted in keeping our numbers where they currently are. There is more that can and has to be done though so let’s not grow complacent in this very important time in battling this invisible enemy of COVID-19. Each case that is added is one more than what we want.”
Taylor said all local agencies are working to help protect the community.
“We ask all citizens to continue to use the E911 system as needed but use it for true emergencies to not overtax our resources that may be needed for a real emergency,” he said. “Also, know that all callers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms for anyone in the residence. This is a quick process and we ask callers to be honest with their answers. A response is initiated no matter the screening outcome but it does let our responders know the proper type of protection to wear to the scene.”