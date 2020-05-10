The 7 p.m. report released Sunday by the Department of Public Health showed a total of 33,474 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia and 1,408 deaths. That represents an increase of 507 cases and one death since noon Sunday.
Gordon County's total climbed to 124 confirmed cases with 15 deaths reported. That represents an increase of one positive cases and zero deaths since noon Sunday.
To see the full report, click here.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.