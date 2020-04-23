The 7 p.m. report released Thursday by the Department of Public Health showed 21,883 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, including 881 deaths.
Gordon County's total was reported as 73 confirmed cases with 10 deaths.
"Just a reminder that cases are assigned to each county by residence not where they were tested. Also, this is all the information that has been shared with Gordon County, as due to HIPPA laws we do not know the names of any patients or fatalities," said Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor.
Nearby, Bartow County’s total climbed to 264 with 27 deaths. Floyd County’s number is now at 128 confirmed cases with eight deaths, according to the DPH.
Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.