The 7 p.m. report released Thursday by the Department of Public Health showed 16,368 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, including 617 deaths.
Gordon County's total is now 50 confirmed cases with five deaths reported.
"Just a reminder that cases are assigned to each county by residence not where they were tested. Also, this is all the information that has been shared with Gordon County, as due to HIPPA laws we do not know the names of any patients or fatalities," said Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor.
AdventHealth Gordon numbers reported Thursday to Gordon County Emergency Management are as follows: 13 positive results, 86 negative results and nine pending results. AdventHealth Gordon numbers represent a cumulative total of tests done in their facility.
Nearby, Bartow County’s total remained at 240 with 22 deaths. Floyd County’s number increased to 122 with six deaths, according to the DPH.
Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.