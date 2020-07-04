The 3 p.m. report released Saturday by the Department of Public Health showed a total of 93,319 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, with 2,857 deaths.
That represents 2,826 new cases and one new death since 3 p.m. Friday.
Gordon County's total was changed to 436 confirmed cases with 44 hospitalizations and 18 deaths reported. That represents seven new confirmed cases 3 p.m. Friday.
Cases are assigned to the county of the patient's residence, not necessarily where the test or treatment was performed.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.