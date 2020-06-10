Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.