The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed Friday that one patient at The Oaks at Fairmount has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency also confirmed a positive case at the Calhoun Health Care Center.
The weekly long term care report from the DPH included the two Gordon County cases for the first time this week. Patients at nursing homes and assisted living health care facilities are considered particularly vulnerable to the disease that results from the coronavirus, due to their depressed immune systems and existing health concerns.
Courtney Taylor, director of the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, confirmed on Thursday that The Oaks had requested personal protective equipment this week and that his agency had provided the gear.
Troops from Georgia's National Guard have been deployed to nursing homes and similar facilities to provide decontamination services. It is unknown at this time if those troops have been sent to any facility in Gordon County.
Details regarding the patients at the two Gordon County facilities have not been released. As of noon on Friday, the DPH confirmed there have been 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gordon and three deaths as a result of the disease.
Previously reported:
An official with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday that state health officials are aware that at least one resident of at long term care facility in Gordon County — The Oaks at Fairmount — has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Oaks is an assisted living facility on Highway 411 in Fairmount. An employee who answered the phone on Thursday said no one would be available to talk about the situation at the facility.
Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam declined to release details Thursday but said the state agency will be releasing an updated list of long term care facilities on Friday.
In a list released on April 3, the state listed COVID-19 outbreaks in 47 long-term care facilities, including Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rome.
Courtney Taylor, director of the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, referred questions related to confirmed cases or patient information to the DPH, saying he is only provided numbers, not detail.
Taylor did confirm his agency has worked with The Oaks to provide the business with additional personal protective equipment at their request.
He said that equipment has been delivered.
The Department of Public Health announced previously that the agency will release data related to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Georgia each week on Friday.
Such facilities have shown especially vulnerable for the coronavirus due to patients and residents advanced age and health issues.
Gordon County had 26 confirmed cases, including three deaths, as of noon Thursday.
The DPH releases updated numbers twice daily, once at noon and once at 7 p.m.
Taylor said to remember that cases are assigned to the patients’ county of residence, not necessarily where they were tested or potentially being treated.
“Also, this is all the information that has been shared with Gordon County, as due to HIPPA laws we do not know the names of any patients or fatalities,” he said.
Nearby, Bartow County’s total climbed to 196 with 12 deaths and Floyd County’s number climbed to 99 with four deaths, according to the DPH noon report Thursday.