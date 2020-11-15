Downtown Calhoun's GEM Theatre will ring in the holiday season this Christmas with three showings of "The Polar Express," an inspiring adventure film based on the beloved children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.
The film will be shown Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4, 7 and 7:30 p.m. for free. There is a six ticket limit for each show.
Other holiday offerings at the theater will include the Friday, Dec. 11, performance from The Nelons, a group of family musicians who perform gospel, acappella tunes, hymns, Americana, folk and inspirational music, and the annual Dana Patterson Memorial Concert on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The Dana Patterson Memorial Concert first began seven years ago as a way of honoring the memory of Patterson, a 1989 graduate of Gordon Central High School who was tragically slain in a murder-for-hire scheme in July 2013.
Patterson was only 42 years old at the time of her death. Her husband, Fort Eustis staff sergeant John Mackay, was charged for the crime, along with Nicole Houchin, with whom Mackay allegedly had an affair, and Nicole Houchin’s husband, Nace Houchin.
Trey and Andrew Bentley of Brother (formerly The Van Lears) attend Meadowdale Baptist Church, where Patterson was a longtime member, and were close friends with her before her death. They worked closely with the GEM Theatre to create the memorial show in the early days after her passing. A Christmas concert was fitting, they said, because Christmas was Patterson’s favorite holiday, but they wanted to do even more to keep the memory and spirit of their friend alive. Ultimately they did so by adding a charity component to the event.
In the last seven years, the concert has gathered and donated more than 7,500 toys for children in Calhoun and Gordon County, canned food for families in need, supported the local GEM Theatre and raised funds to donate to the Cooper Brazell Foundation.
“Dana loved Christmas,” Andrew Bentley said. “This is a way to honor her memory and give the love of Christmas that she had.”
This year’s concert will feature performances from Faye Bentley, Jule Medders, Trey and Andrew Bentley and White Water Junction. It will also be socially-distanced to ensure the safety of all who choose to attend. Because of this, seating will be limited.
Tickets for the Dana Patterson Memorial Concert are on sale now and can be purchased on the GEM Theatre website or by calling 706-625-3132. The theater box office is closed until further notice.