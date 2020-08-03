First responders were busy Monday afternoon after reports of downed trees and power lines following Monday afternoon storms.
Chief Deputy Robert Paris of Gordon County Sheriff's Office said no injuries had been reported as of 2 p.m., but deputies and other workers were responding to calls in the Sonoraville, Farmville and Plainville areas.
Paris said there had been some reports of structural damage.
Chief Nathan Saylors of the Gordon County Fire Department said storms and heavy rains are expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening.
"The National Weather service is advising that there is a potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon, continuing into early evening between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.," Saylors said in an email announcement. "These storms could bring strong damaging wings and could result in isolated flash flooding."
Saylors also said this is a good time to remind everyone to make sure that they are weather aware and monitor weather radios. Also, in the event of flash flooding, residents should ensure that they turn around and do not drown.
Gordon County Emergency Management will continue to monitor the weather and will advise if there are any updates, he said.