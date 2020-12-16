Georgia Department of Transportation annnounces weather permitting, crews will be finishing paving operations on the Highway 53 bypass Thursday, Dec. 17, on the eastern portion of the route. Motorists on Highway 53 will be led by a pilot car on a detour through the intersection with the bypass while crews pave a portion of the route.
The work will be at Highway 53 at the intersection of the Highway 53 Bypass east of I-75.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.