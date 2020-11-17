The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Gordon County for an “outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia” at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday.
Gordon County was recognized because of the Creative Flooring Solutions (CFL) project, which was announced on June 24 of this year.
Bert Brantley, deputy chief of staff for Governmental Affairs at the Office of Gov. Brian Kemp, presented the award to Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Development Authority of Gordon County, company representatives, the Gordon County Commission chair and fellow commissioner, City of Calhoun officials along with Development Authority Board Members. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan also addressed event attendees and congratulated all the winners. Nearly 100 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony in-person and another thirty attended virtually.
This manufacturer of laminate, wood, and luxury vinyl tile will create 300 jobs and invest more than $70 million in a new facility in Calhoun. This firm becomes the anchor tenant, occupying a 252,000 sq ft facility on approximately 23 acres, in a newly county-owned and developed 200-acre Industrial Park.
The community and project were recognized because the local development authority found ways to enhance the incentive package along with the state to offer cost savings for the company, sensing that it was necessary to show good faith in the company and their plans to invest in Gordon County and its employees. Also, the City of Calhoun committed and immediately began construction of a water and sewer line extension at the Gordon Industrial Park.
About the award
This is now the 14th year that GEDA has recognized the major projects from the previous year. In what has become a major portion of the Annual Awards Ceremony – GEDA recognizes recipients in three categories:
- SMALL – a county with population under 25,000,
- MID-SIZE – a county with population 25,000 – 100,000,
- LARGE – a county with population over 100,000,
The Deal of the Year Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the location or expansion of businesses in the state of Georgia that meet community economic development goals and involve significant community program support, such as financial or permitting assistance, workforce development, state financial support, etc.