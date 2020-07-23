Developers of Calhoun LLC has selected Cushman & Wakefield to oversee the leasing process of the Union Grove Logistics Center, a 98-acre master planned park located at Interstate 75 and Union Grove Road in Calhoun.
John Wilkinson, Pat Murphy, Greg Dickerson, Tara Healy and DeVonne Boler of Cushman & Wakefield have been retained as the leasing team for the speculative industrial development.
“Union Grove Logistics Center offers a fantastic opportunity for a user that’s seeking a significant amount of space with easy access to Interstate 75 in the Northwest Georgia corridor, the preferred access route to the Appalachian Regional Port (in Murray County), in the heart of one of the most established submarkets for the flooring industry,” Wilkinson said.
Developers of Calhoun LLC’s parent company is Peykar Capital, which is developing the adjacent 435,000-square-foot property occupied by Nourison Industries. The company is planning an additional 320,000-square-foot expansion by early 2021. In 2019 Peykar Capital completed development of a 420,000-square-foot office/warehouse complex in northern New Jersey, which houses the North America headquarters of Kering Corp., amongst other properties.
“We are excited to partner with Developers of Calhoun LLC to bring this best-in-class building to the market,” Murphy said.
Fox Brindle Construction Co. will kick off Phase 1 of the project later this year, which will feature a 180,000-square-foot cross-dock configuration building with 36’ clear heights, expandable to 720,000 square feet. The project is slated for completion in early 2021.