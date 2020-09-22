Derek Andrew, a country music artist who has opened for some of the genre’s most recognized artists, including Luke Combs and Collin Raye, will perform this weekend at Downtown Calhoun’s GEM Theatre.
Andrew will play an acoustic set on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m.
Born just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Andrew inherited a love of music from his father and began to sing when he was just just a child. He picked up his first acoustic guitar at 12 and almost immediately began writing his own original songs. In those days, his music was as country as his roots. Now it is equally influenced by the alternative rock dominating the airwaves when he was a teenager. The result is a blend of solid, relatable lyrics and up-tempo edge.
The now Georgia-based artist has played hundreds of shows across the U.S. and earned an impressive resume opening for artists like Jordan Rager, Bryan White, Andy Griggs, Glen Templeton and Jamie O’Neal.
Andrew also works as a paramedic, but it was in 2015 that he started get serious about his music. He knew he needed a following to do his music himself so he started to hustle on social media.
“In 2015, I decided to create a music page, built a website, put social media to good use and got good feedback from it,” he told NashvilleNoise.com.
When he’s not playing live music, he’s working in the studio with his producer, who has produced all of his albums. His producer has a unique way of perfecting their songs.
“He’ll pace, sit at the desk, pace again, go outside and come back and say he’s got it,” Andrew said, before adding, “There’s no rhyme or reason why things happen the way they happen but the process is fun, it’s interesting and I enjoy every minute of it.”
His self titled album, as well as individual tracks, are available on his website, derekandrewmusic.com. He also is taking pre-orders for his next album, called “Tangled.” Fans can also sign up for his newsletter to receive three free songs.
Tickets to see Andrew perform live at the GEM are on sale now for $10.
Seating for both shows will be socially distanced to ensure the safety of GEM patrons.
For more information or to buy tickets to either show, visit www.calhoungemtheatre.org.