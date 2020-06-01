Effective Tuesday, June 2, there will be several improvements to the COVID-19 Daily Status Report on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website. These changes are designed to make the dashboard more user-friendly while providing an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Georgia.
The changes to the Daily Status Report will include:
- Once daily updates at 3 p.m. to allow time to process and validate laboratory and case reports.
- Reordering the display of key summary metrics as follows: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths, ICU Admissions.
- A breakdown of the total number of molecular (PCR) tests, the total number of serology tests, and the number of positives and percentage of positives for each test type.
- Revised charts of key demographics that more clearly present data.
- Improved usability of charts and refinements to labelling and supporting documentation of the data.
DPH will regularly review and update features of the dashboard to improve data quality and accuracy.