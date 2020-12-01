The 3 p.m. report released Tuesday by the Department of Public Health showed a total of 422,133 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, with 8,778 deaths.
Gordon County's total was changed to 3,086 confirmed cases and 55 deaths. There has been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Gordon County since a dip in early October.
On Oct. 6 there was a seven day moving average of just under 10 new cases per day reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Since then there have been two peaks where that seven day moving average rose to the mid to high 20s.
In the past two weeks there have been 261 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by the state and a testing positivity level of over 14.8% reflects that there may not be enough testing done to get an accurate reflection of the spread of the virus.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.