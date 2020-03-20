ATLANTA – The number of test results being reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is increasing as more labs are able to test for Covid-19. Additionally, test results are coming in at various times throughout the day from commercial labs.
To ensure that the numbers being provided through the COVID-19 data tool on the DPH website, dph.ga.gov, are the most current numbers available, the updates will now be done at NOON and 7 p.m. effective Friday.
Gordon County's total remained at three confirmed cases on Friday at noon. Floyd County remained at six cases, while Bartow's total climbed to 40.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.