The Georgia Department of Human Services is inviting members of faith and nonprofit communities in Calhoun and Gordon County to attend a meeting to discuss opportunities for the community to come together to support vulnerable children and families in the area.
The DHS announced that the meeting, which will take place Thursday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at Rock Bridge Community Church, is part of an ongoing commitment to build stronger families in the local community and statewide.
Topics to be discussed during the meeting include aging and disability services, child support services, foster care and adoption services. Organizers said participants should be ready to engage in a discussion about how the community can partner with DHS to help vulnerable children, adults and families in the community.
According to the DHS Director of Communications Tahni Segars, meetings include presentations from the department that address a wide range of issues such as access to nutrition, child welfare, education and job skills, elder abuse and support for caregivers. The meetings also serve as a forum for community leaders and partners to provide feedback and information on how to best serve their community.
“These meetings allow us to strengthen our connections with communities across the state to meet the needs of vulnerable children, families and older adults. We want to engage with community members to spark an ongoing dialogue about building a network of support for people who might be struggling to feed their families or to care for an older adult,” said Segars. “Strong relationships with community leaders, faith-based groups and nonprofit organizations are essential for DHS to realize its vision of building stronger families for a stronger Georgia.”
Rock Bridge Community Church is located at 905 Curtis Parkway S.E. in Calhoun.