Calhoun will be represented at the upcoming AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Demetrius Clavino, an eighth-grader at Calhoun Middle School who excels on both the Yellow Jacket track and cross country teams, has qualified for the country’s biggest youth track meet in two events after outstanding efforts at the District and Regional competitions.
“It felt really good to qualify and I’m very excited about running at the Junior Olympics,” Clavino said. “I set a goal for myself at the beginning of the summer to make it and so it feels good to have fulfilled that goal. I know there’s going to be a lot of good competition there, so I’m looking forward to running in them.”
He will run in both the 1,500-meter race and the 3,000-meter races after not only winning both, but setting personal records along the way at the recent Region 8 qualifying meet in Taylors, South Carolina.
“I thought I ran well,” Clavino said. “I’m not really thinking about PR’s or anything like that. I just go out and try to run as well as I can and have fun and that’s what I tried to do at the district and at the region meet ... just run well and have fun.”
Clavino won the 1,500-meter run (just less a mile) with his fastest time ever of 4:36.50 and he brought home the gold medal in the 3,000-meters (just less than two miles) with a PR of 9:52.38, which is moving.
The two first places automatically enter him into the AAU Junior Olympics, which begins Monday, August 1 in Greensboro. The two races that Clavino will compete in will be held after that and are four days apart with the 1,500 scheduled for 8 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 and the 3,000-meter run 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6.
“The region was a good meet,” Clavino said. “There were a lot of good runners in both of the (longer distance) races, but I thought I did pretty good. I felt like going into the races, I had a chance to have a good day and it just kind of worked out.”
It looked like he might qualify for the Jr. Olympics in three events as he set a PR with a fast time of 2:16.30 in the 800-meter or half-mile run. But that still-outstanding time put him in eighth place in a really tough field and only the top six advanced to the final round next month.
Demetrius, who was the Region cross country champion last fall for Calhoun Middle School, has not been running that long, starting out in the fourth grade. He said he ran a few races early to just kind of test the waters, and then started to amp things up by moving on the competitive races.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “After a couple of races just to see how I liked it, I started running competitively. I feel like I grew into it. And now, overall, the goal is too just keep working to get better and better at it.
“We have good coaches at the middle school. My dad (Elliot) helps me out a lot. We run together and he gives me advice and tips here and there, so I feel like I’m getting a lot of good coaching from a few different places.”
Clavino said running in these big meets against competition from out of the country not only make him better as an athlete, but also help him on the mental side of the sport.
“I think running in these types of races helps makes me a smarter runner,” he said. “It makes me think about pace and how I want to run. I think it helps me put together a good strategy to follow and then to go out and execute that strategy. I know that I’ve got to go out and physically run as well as I can, but you want to have a good plan to follow. You want to have in your mind how you want to run that race.”
The first leg on his journey to the Junior Olympics began a little over a month ago June 9-12 when he competed at the Georgia District Qualifying event in Hampton.
The top 16 finishers in each event qualified for the Region round, but Clavino didn’t have to worry about anything like that, winning the 1,500- and 3,000- races and coming in ninth in the 800.
He won the 3,000 with a 10:11.72 and the 1,500 with a 4:49.09. He was ninth in the 800 with a still-solid 2:25.54 effort.
While most track athletes who are good in two distance events, like Clavino, or good in two field events or good in two sprints will not admit to having a favorite, Clavino said, right now, he does have a preference when it comes to one of his runs.
“I do have a favorite,” he said. “Maybe you’re not supposed too, but I do. I really enjoy the 3,000-meter run. I enjoy the longer one. It just feels like you’re gliding. You can get out there and set a good pace for yourself and then try to quicken it a bit as you go, but it just feels like you’re gliding. I mean I have fun in both, I just right now, seem to enjoy the 3,000 a little more.”
He said between now and his two races at nationals, he’ll continue to work on being as ready as he can when the new month rolls around.