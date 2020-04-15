FILE - In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020, file photo, Delta flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday, April 14, 2020, that the nation's major airlines have tentatively agreed to terms for $25 billion in federal aid to pay workers and keep them employed through September. The deals aren't final, but the assistance is almost certain to be a mix of cash and loans, and the government could take a small ownership stake in the leading airlines.