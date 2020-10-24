Aug. 7 started like any other day for Deborah Gilbert, a wife, mother, active grandmother and retired professor at Dalton State College. The only difference in her daily schedule was a stop in at the breast center for her annual mammogram.
But the mammogram didn’t turn up the usual results. This time, doctors found something. She was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“My family was concerned and so supportive. I guess we were all just surprised because there’s no family history of breast cancer in my family at all,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert is not the only woman to be blindsided by this news. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, whether her family has a history of the illness or not. That’s why medical professionals recommend annual screening mammograms, like the one Gilbert was seen for, and clinical breast exams starting at age 40.
“I would encourage everyone to do a yearly mammogram,” Gilbert advised. “If you catch it early there’s more you can do. It’s so much better to know early on. That was the case for me and I didn’t have to do chemotherapy, only radiation, which is amazing. I never miss a year, and I don’t think anyone should.”
After her diagnosis, Chief Nursing Officer Amy Jordan arranged for a tour of the radiation center. Gilbert met Taylor, a radiation tech who she said was particularly excellent, and Dr. William Tong. Before the meeting she was unsure about where she wanted to seek treatment, but Tong impressed her with both his knowledge and personality. That, Gilbert said, is why she chose Harris Radiation Center for her treatment.
Radiation techs Stephanie and Tiffany continued to impress her when she returned for treatment.
“Even with the pandemic, I felt comfortable using our center because I know how clean our facilities are. I knew it would be safe and that they would take care of me,” Gilbert said. “Dr. Tong was intelligent. I felt at ease with him and confident in his abilities right away.”
Gilbert is now in treatment and said she has continued to be impressed by the service provided to her at the center. Away from doctors and treatment, she seeks comfort in her family, friends and prayer. Her husband Robert has been especially supportive, as have her children Meredith Harris and Bo Gilbert. Her son-in-law Franklin and daughter-in-law Chelsie have also been sources of comfort and strength.
“We are all extremely close. I love my son-in-law and daughter-in-law as if they are my own children. All four of them have been very supportive of me,” she said. “Prayers from family and friends have also been very important. I’m so blessed with wonderful friends.”
Gilbert has five grandchildren: Carter Gilbert, age 6, Kessler Gilbert, age 5, Gil Harris, age 5, Cooper Harris, age 2, and Kindsay Kate, age 2. She is expected to complete treatment the Friday before Thanksgiving.