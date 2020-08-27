Popular Southern gospel group Dayspring Trio will perform a free outdoor concert Saturday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. at Kings of Kings Lutheran Church near Jasper.
Dayspring Trio is known for the chemistry of its members, who grew up singing together in church. Brothers David and Michael Luten and close friend Jason Ross began their journey together attending services at the Williams Road Church of Christ in Americus. The trio was approached in 1999 to prepare a Doo-Wop style quartet for a youth Valentine’s banquet. They agreed, forming an a cappella quintet called Dayspring.
The Dayspring quintet traveled to churches across southern Georgia singing a blend of secular and Christian-themed arrangements, all before the eldest member was 16 years old. The quintet continued to sing until members went off to college, at which point Jason Ross and Michael Luten began work on their first C.D., Two Man Quartet.
David Luten joined a gospel quartet out of Jacksonville, Florida, in 2005 and later recruited his brother, Michael, to join. The brothers continued to sing throughout Florida until 2007, when David approached Michael and Jason about re-forming their own group, once again called Dayspring.
They did, and Dayspring now travels two weekends a month singing in churches across the south.
King of Kings Lutheran Church is located at 45 Appalachian Circle in Talking Rock, just off Georgia State Route 515 South, about a mile north of the Walmart in Jasper. The public is invited to bring out a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a social distancing-friendly night of music and worship.
“In the event of bad weather, the concert will move indoors with seating limited on the basis of current COVID regulations,” said church member Taffy Boschetto. “The congregation at King of Kings is happy to invite all our neighbors to come join the fun and hear the music!”
For more information about Dayspring, visit www.dayspringtrio.com.