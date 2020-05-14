A few days ago a colleague asked me how local charities and nonprofits are holding up during the COVID-19 crisis.
It would have been easy to answer with a simple, “Most are surviving,” or “Many nonprofits are being challenged in ways no one ever expected.” The truth, however, is more complicated and deserving of deeper exploration, so here goes!
We are blessed with a wonderful armada of charitable organizations, each with a valuable mission and solid track record of service. The majority of these groups are nonprofit charities. With significant assistance from churches, governmental agencies and others, these organizations feed the hungry, assist children and families in times of distress and provide assistance to the most frail of our friends and neighbors. Each rely on financial contributions, grants and volunteers.
Their ability to serve is a direct result of our collective generosity.
Thorough preparation by our medical community has, so far, helped us keep up with the demands of the disease itself. In our region, the bigger challenges have been a result of furloughs, layoffs, business closures and a dramatic rise in unemployment.
Employment uncertainty and other financial concerns have shaken consumer confidence. When people lose confidence, they give less, or in many cases, stop giving altogether.
Fundraising events, like golf tournaments, dinners and other gatherings — reliable sources of income for nonprofits — have been postponed or cancelled, adding additional financial strain to an already challenging situation.
Organizations serving the hungry, homeless and displaced have seen a significant jump in those seeking assistance. Other groups are seeing similar increases. Stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and furloughs have further complicated their work.
Charities are caught in what could only be described as a “perfect storm.” Greater needs, fewer resources, and an environment fraught with a host of restrictions and daunting environmental challenges.
In a previous editorial, I noted my belief that charities would respond in new and innovative ways. I asserted that charities would do their finest work — rising to the occasion and then some. Having watched closely over the last few weeks, I can report, with few reservations, they have exceeded my hopeful expectations.
While each of us worked during the last few weeks to “flatten the curve,” we did so with the goal of slowing the spread of the corona virus so its impact on our hospitals and medical providers would be manageable. Similarly, the charitable sector has been working to “flatten the demand curve” by trying to anticipate increased need, raise additional resources and develop new strategies to meet the surge in humanitarian needs.
Local charitable and civic leaders have stepped up communication and have conducted regular meetings to keep each other apprised of emerging trends, service gaps and specific issues. Targeted fundraising has helped marshal resources around key programs.
The level of collaboration between and among service organizations is at an all-time high, with staff and volunteers working together to develop creative strategies to help families. Organizations have found new ways to use technology to increase access to services and improve communication.
Examples of this “can-help” attitude are abundant.
In a time of such staggering uncertainty, it is reassuring to know that the organizations we rely upon in times of need continue to do what they do best - help people.
So, at the end of the day, when asked, “How are charities and nonprofits doing?” My answer is pretty simple. Charities and nonprofits are, for the most part, hanging on. Many are doing their finest work while worrying about their ability to sustain their efforts. With few exceptions, they have been tested in ways they’ve never been before, but are finding ways to work through the challenges and help people. They also need our help, both now, and in the months to come.
Reach out to the charities you care about and ask them how you can help. Check-in. When they ask you to make a donation, give generously. Charity is not just what we do, it is who we are.