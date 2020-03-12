Danny Lowrance, assistant principal at Ashworth Middle School, was recently named the February 2nd Mile Award winner for Gordon County Schools.
Prior to being named assistant principal at Ashworth in November 2019, Lowrance spent a number of years working with the academic coaching program for the district. He has been with the district since 2002 and has worked as a teacher and/or coach at Ashworth Middle, Belwood Elementary, Gordon Central High School and W. L. Swain Elementary.
Lowrance was nominated by a number of teachers at Ashworth Middle School who have welcomed him as the newest part of their leadership team.
One such nomination came from Laramie Rodriguez, who said, "He is a go-getter. He is constantly walking around the building looking for things to be worked on, and he has come many times over the weekend to get these things done -- whether it has been replacing ceiling tiles or moving chairs and tables. Mr. Lowrance's interest in our students' well-being is remarkable."
Lowrance was surprised by Kimberly Fraker, superintendent, and Scott McClanahan, AMS principal, in front of the eighth grade homeroom class of which is son is a part. Additionally, Fraker and McClanahan were able to be a part of the school's televised morning announcements where they publicized the award to the entire school.
Lowrance was honored at the Gordon County Board of Education meeting on Monday evening, where he was presented a gift sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse of Calhoun.