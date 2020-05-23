The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank announced this week the promotion of Daniel Simpson to vice president. Simpson joined the bank in 2011 as a loan assistant and was promoted to lending officer in 2014. In 2019, Simpson was promoted to assistant vice president of Commercial Lending and branch manager of the Calhoun office.
“Daniel is a tremendous asset for the Calhoun Office. His leadership will be instrumental in the continued growth of our Bank,” said David J. Lance, president and CEO. “We are extremely happy to award him with this well-deserved promotion.”
Donna McEntyre, Calhoun president, expressed her thoughts on working with Daniel.
“I have had the great pleasure of working with Daniel for the past nine years when he began his banking career. He was there to help us get the Calhoun office open – doing whatever needed to be done. I immediately knew his work ethic was extraordinary, as is he intelligence and kindness. He is a homegrown, hometown banker with the perfect skills to be a community banker. Anyone who has had the experience of working with a big bank, especially those who needed assistance due to the pandemic, understands the important role and the impact a community banker can have on your financial health. The personal and truly caring service and attention are what Daniel stands for every day. I am so proud of him,” she said.
Simpson graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance. He is currently enrolled in Georgia Banking School at the University of Georgia, a three year program designed to prepare bank managers to effectively and profitably serve their hometowns.
“It is an honor to work with an unbeatable team of bankers, committed to the success of our customers. I am grateful for the opportunities Greater Community Bank has afforded me,” said Simpson.
Actively involved in the community, Simpson has served on the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals, as past president for the Calhoun Kiwanis Club, and is a charter member of the Sarah Williams Youth Foundation, an organization designed to support the youth of Gordon County. A native of Armuchee, he currently resides in Gordon County with his wife, Hannah. He enjoys golfing in his spare time.