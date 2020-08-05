“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 18 local high school students onstage for back-to-back shows at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Nine dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
Two very talented students will hit the stage as the night dancing duo in this year’s competition. Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Brackett will dance together as the final couple and close the contest. Aubry is the daughter of Tim and Dana Dorsey while Isaac is the son of Neal and Kim E. Brackett.
Aubry is heavily involved in the theatre program and is also on the Literary Team. A talented student, she will begin her junior year at Gordon Central High School in August. She has participated in Gordon Central Warrior Academy and Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy. She was in three 7AA Region Championships, two One Act, one Literary and one 7AA State One Act Championships. She is involved in Community Theatre, The Rome Shakespeare Festival, and is an active member of her church. Aubry collects vintage records and enjoys singing in Barbershop quartets.
Isaac is a dancer, teacher, and choreographer with both the Dance Centre and Baird Ballet in Rome, Ga. He’s been dancing for over ten years and working as a choreographer and teacher for the past three years. He has experience in ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, breakdancing, lyrical, contemporary, modern, and various styles of ballroom dance. Isaac is also a musical theatre veteran and has already performed as Carnival Boy in the Shorter University Theatre Department production of “Carousel” and as Nick in the River Arts District (RAD) Playhouse Production of “Godspell” in 2020. He is also a member of the Spivey Hall Tour Choir, under the direction of Dr. Martha Shaw, which tours internationally.
Isaac has been performing for Rome and the surrounding communities since he was four years old with companies and theaters such as the Rome Little Theatre, Rome’s Own Musical Ensembles (R.O.M.E.), Rome Shakespeare Festival, the Harris Arts Center, the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, the Shorter University Theatre Department, the SAC Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge and many more. Isaac was almost born on a stage and now intends to pursue a career in the performing arts.
This year, only the winners and runners-up of the People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice will receive scholarships. The first-place team will receive $1,000 per student; the second-place team will receive $750 per student and the third-place team will receive $500 per student.
Visit www.gordoncountyunitedway.org to purchase tickets online.
“Please note that this event will be held in accordance with any health and safety guidelines in place at the time of the show. We want to provide the safest event possible while adhering to health and safety guidelines and recommendations. Plans are being finalized with procedures meant to best serve our community and create a memorable event for everyone,” said Jennifer Latour, executive director of United Way of Gordon County. “United Way of Gordon County has taken measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during this event, including providing masks for those who request them and requiring distancing among a limited audience.”
“Audience members are responsible for abiding by any rules or guidelines put in place for everyone’s protection. These measures do not guarantee that a person will not contract the virus while on these premises, and participants enter at their own risk,” she continued. “Please do not enter the premises if you have any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, unexplained muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, a medical diagnosis of COVID-19, known exposure or contact with someone having a COVID-19 diagnosis.”
“Planning an event like Dancing with the Stars truly takes a village. We have a planning committee that consists of Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Jennie Coker with Calhoun City Schools, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix Ward, and Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools that has been working to put the 2020 show together. This committee is a hands-on group of local professionals who are fully committed to the success of the event and United Way,” said Latour.
“Several of our committee members – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown and Michelle Frix Ward – have competed in previous shows. Joni Harbin will return as event emcee along with her daughter Olivia Harbin – Their duo-gig is sure to be a blast! Michelle Frix Ward is volunteering her time and talents by providing the choreography for the group dance while Andy Baxter Photography is donating his time to offer free photography for all the dancers and for digital content promotion,” Latour continued. “I would like to thank Mohawk Industries for being the Premier Sponsor of Dancing with the Stars! If you are sponsoring a couple or are an event sponsor, you are directly helping United Way make a difference in our community.”
The planning committee is central to the success of the show, but the group that really matters consists of the 18 students who will hit the stage to compete. The dancers, listed alphabetically by last name, are Ben Bingham, Isaac Brackett, Hayes Carpenter, Ethan Crump, Jayce Derryberry, Aubrey Dorsey, Madeline Erwin, Caitlyn Glaze, Catherine Govignon, Will Holden, Marlee Jackson, Mariah Key, Aavyn Lee, Jackson Murray, Sierra Scott, Cameron West, Megan Wright and Meghan Young.
This will be the fourth student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about United Way and will volunteer at United Way partner agencies over the next few months to learn how their involvement will help. As details unfold and plans are finalized, additional information will be made available through social media and the United Way website.