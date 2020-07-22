“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 18 local high school students onstage for back-to-back shows at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Nine dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
Two very talented students will hit the stage as the seventh dancing duo in this year’s competition. Megan Wright and Jackson Murray will dance together. Wright is the daughter of Burt and Darlene Wright while Murray is the son of Matt Murray and Nikki Fain. His stepfather is Brannon Fain.
One of the most experienced performers participating in this year’s show, Wright will begin her senior year at Calhoun High School in August. She has been an active member of the school’s Thespian Troupe, participating in all the drama productions each year. She also is a member of the Women’s Trio and is the Girl’s Literary Soloist. She is a member of HOSA. Wright is the reigning Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen and was scheduled to compete at Miss GA’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Columbus in June.
Wright was a 2019 GHSA Class AAA Literary State Champion in Girls’ Trio, 2018 GHSA Class AAA One Act Play State Champion, Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen 2019, Miss Kennesaw’s Outstanding Teen 2018, Preliminary talent winner and 2nd Runner Up at Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2019. She was one of 15 national members selected to serve on FEMA’s 2019-2020 Youth Preparedness Council (YPC). As a member of this council, she worked on disaster preparedness projects and attended the Youth Preparedness Council Summit in Washington, D.C., to meet with FEMA leaders and others to prepare for the year ahead. She has volunteered for the Summer Theatre Camp at the Harris Arts Center for the last three years and has worked on various service projects through her participation in the Miss America Organization and the high school thespian troupe.
During her performance as Wendy in “Peter Pan” last Spring, Wright had a flying mishap that was a literal “showstopper.” While performing a flight stunt, a technical failure left her dangling above stage as the audience watched in shock and it ultimately sent her to the emergency room. She currently interns at the American Red Cross National Headquarters and is working to develop a national school curriculum for severe trauma first aid and Stop The Bleed training.
Murray is a recent graduate of Calhoun High School, where he was a member of the tennis team and was actively involved in the musical theater department. He was a member of the 2017 state champion one act show. Murray also was a member of the 2018 state runner up one act show and was recognized as an All-Star cast member. He has been a volunteer at the Summer Theatre Camp at the Harris Arts Center for several years and has played guitar for two years. Murray will begin college in August and plans a career in nursing.
This year, only the winners and runners-up of the People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice will receive scholarships. The first-place team will receive $1,000 per student; the second-place team will receive $750 per student and the third-place team will receive $500 per student.
Visit www.gordoncountyunitedway.org to purchase tickets online.
“Please note that this event will be held in accordance with any health and safety guidelines in place at the time of the show. We want to provide the safest event possible while adhering to health and safety guidelines and recommendations. Plans are being finalized with procedures meant to best serve our community and create a memorable event for everyone,” said Jennifer Latour, executive director of United Way of Gordon County. “United Way of Gordon County has taken measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during this event, including providing masks for those who request them and requiring distancing among a limited audience.”
“Audience members are responsible for abiding by any rules or guidelines put in place for everyone’s protection. These measures do not guarantee that a person will not contract the virus while on these premises, and participants enter at their own risk,” she continued. “Please do not enter the premises if you have any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, unexplained muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, a medical diagnosis of COVID-19, known exposure or contact with someone having a COVID-19 diagnosis.”
“Planning an event like Dancing with the Stars truly takes a village. We have a planning committee that consists of Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Jennie Coker with Calhoun City Schools, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix Ward, and Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools that has been working to put the 2020 show together. This committee is a hands-on group of local professionals who are fully committed to the success of the event and United Way,” said Latour.
“Several of our committee members – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown and Michelle Frix Ward – have competed in previous shows. Joni Harbin will return as event emcee along with her daughter Olivia Harbin – Their duo-gig is sure to be a blast! Michelle Frix Ward is volunteering her time and talents by providing the choreography for the group dance while Andy Baxter Photography is donating his time to offer free photography for all the dancers and for digital content promotion,” Latour continued. “I would like to thank Mohawk Industries for being the Premier Sponsor of Dancing with the Stars! If you are sponsoring a couple or are an event sponsor, you are directly helping United Way make a difference in our community.”
The planning committee is central to the success of the show, but the group that really matters consists of the 18 students who will hit the stage to compete. The dancers, listed alphabetically by last name, are Ben Bingham, Isaac Brackett, Hayes Carpenter, Ethan Crump, Jayce Derryberry, Aubrey Dorsey, Madeline Erwin, Caitlyn Glaze, Catherine Govignon, Will Holden, Marlee Jackson, Mariah Key, Aavyn Lee, Jackson Murray, Sierra Scott, Cameron West, Megan Wright and Meghan Young.
This will be the fourth student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about United Way and will volunteer at United Way partner agencies over the next few months to learn how their involvement will help. As details unfold and plans are finalized, additional information will be made available through social media and the United Way website.