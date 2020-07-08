“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 18 local high school students onstage for back-to-back shows at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Nine dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
Two very talented students will hit the stage as the fifth dancing duo in this year’s competition. Mariah Jade Key and Jayce Derryberry are partnering in the contest.
A recent graduate of Sonoraville High School, Key is the daughter of Matt and Mandy Denise Key. She was an Honor Student and graduated with 12 hours of college credit. She is a member of Antioch Baptist Church and its youth group. Key plans to major in business at Georgia Northwestern Technical College and secure a real estate license.
While at Sonoraville High School, she was a member of the Beta Club and placed in the top six at State Competition with her cheer squad. She won the Coaches’ Award in Cheer in 2018 and was also on the Yearbook Committee.
When asked to share something interesting about herself, Key revealed that she is in the process of remodeling a vintage camper and that she is known by two names. Her friends call her Mariah and her family calls her Jade.
Key will partner with Jayce Derryberry. Also a recent Sonoraville graduate, he is the son of Heath and Tonia Derryberry.
While at Sonoraville High School, he was a member of the wrestling team, where he was a two-time state placer. His team was a two-time state traditional champ in the sport. He was involved in Student Government. Derryberry enjoys running and does so every day. He has three rescue dogs.
This year, only the winners and runners-up of the People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice will receive scholarships. The first-place team will receive $1,000 per student; the second-place team will receive $750 per student and the third-place team will receive $500 per student.
Visit www.gordoncountyunitedway.org to purchase tickets online.
“Planning an event like Dancing with the Stars truly takes a village. We have a planning committee that consists of Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Jennie Coker with Calhoun City Schools, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix Ward, and Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools that has been working to put the 2020 show together. This committee is a hands-on group of local professionals who are fully committed to the success of the event and United Way,” said Jennifer Latour, executive director of United Way of Gordon County.
“Several of our committee members – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown and Michelle Frix Ward – have competed in previous shows. Joni Harbin will return as event emcee along with her daughter Olivia Harbin – Their duo-gig is sure to be a blast! Michelle Frix Ward is volunteering her time and talents by providing the choreography for the group dance while Andy Baxter Photography is donating his time to offer free photography for all the dancers and for digital content promotion,” Latour continued. “I would like to thank Mohawk Industries for being the Premier Sponsor of Dancing with the Stars! If you are sponsoring a couple or are an event sponsor, you are directly helping United Way make a difference in our community.”
The planning committee is central to the success of the show, but the group that really matters consists of the 18 students who will hit the stage to compete. The dancers, listed alphabetically by last name, are Ben Bingham, Isaac Brackett, Hayes Carpenter, Ethan Crump, Jayce Derryberry, Aubrey Dorsey, Madeline Erwin, Caitlyn Glaze, Catherine Govignon, Will Holden, Marlee Jackson, Mariah Key, Aavyn Lee, Jackson Murray, Sierra Scott, Cameron West, Megan Wright and Meghan Young.
This will be the fourth student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about United Way and will volunteer at United Way partner agencies over the next few months to learn how their involvement will help. As details unfold and plans are finalized, additional information will be made available through social media and the United Way website.