“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled!” will put 18 local high school students onstage for back-to-back shows at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Nine dance teams will vie for trophies, bragging rights and college scholarships as they compete to raise funds for United Way of Gordon County.
Two very talented students will hit the stage as the sixth dancing duo in this year’s competition. Caitlyn Glaze and Hayes Carpenter are partnering in the contest. Glaze is the daughter of Grant and Missy Glaze while Carpenter is the son of Kevan and Holly Carpenter.
Glaze will soon begin her senior year at Calhoun High School, where she is a football cheerleader and a member of the elite competition squad. She was a homecoming court nominee last football season. An excellent student, she received an academic letter for “A” Honor Roll. Glaze is involved with Family, Career, Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), which competed at the state level and was invited to advance to the national level. She and her family are active members at Rock Bridge Community Church.
A talented performer, Glaze enjoys singing and has performed in several events, including vocal solos at churches and community events, as well as theater. While Glaze has many interests and hobbies, she does admit to an obsession with tennis shoes.
Carpenter will join Glaze as the other half of Team Six and as a fellow member of the Class of 2021 at Calhoun High School. He is a member of the Yellow Jackets football team. Carpenter belongs to a large family and has five siblings.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoys hunting and fishing. He is a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) group at Calhoun High School. He was a featured speaker at a proclamation event observing Farm-City Week in November. At that event, Carpenter spoke about the history of Farm-City Week and the value of relationships between rural and urban partners.
This year, only the winners and runners-up of the People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice will receive scholarships. The first-place team will receive $1,000 per student; the second-place team will receive $750 per student and the third-place team will receive $500 per student.
“Planning an event like Dancing with the Stars truly takes a village. We have a planning committee that consists of Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Jennie Coker with Calhoun City Schools, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix Ward, and Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools that has been working to put the 2020 show together. This committee is a hands-on group of local professionals who are fully committed to the success of the event and United Way,” said Jennifer Latour, executive director of United Way of Gordon County.
“Several of our committee members – Andy Baxter, Kristy Brown and Michelle Frix Ward – have competed in previous shows. Joni Harbin will return as event emcee along with her daughter Olivia Harbin – Their duo-gig is sure to be a blast! Michelle Frix Ward is volunteering her time and talents by providing the choreography for the group dance while Andy Baxter Photography is donating his time to offer free photography for all the dancers and for digital content promotion,” Latour continued. “I would like to thank Mohawk Industries for being the Premier Sponsor of Dancing with the Stars! If you are sponsoring a couple or are an event sponsor, you are directly helping United Way make a difference in our community.”
The planning committee is central to the success of the show, but the group that really matters consists of the 18 students who will hit the stage to compete. The dancers, listed alphabetically by last name, are Ben Bingham, Isaac Brackett, Hayes Carpenter, Ethan Crump, Jayce Derryberry, Aubrey Dorsey, Madeline Erwin, Caitlyn Glaze, Catherine Govignon, Will Holden, Marlee Jackson, Mariah Key, Aavyn Lee, Jackson Murray, Sierra Scott, Cameron West, Megan Wright and Meghan Young.
This will be the fourth student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre. The dancers are learning more about United Way and will volunteer at United Way partner agencies over the next few months to learn how their involvement will help. As details unfold and plans are finalized, additional information will be made available through social media and the United Way website.